Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

