Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,568 shares of company stock worth $31,727,873 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

