Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading Up 0.9%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43). Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 10,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Synectics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £21.09 million and a PE ratio of 3,950.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.01.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Stories

