Swarm City Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $135,921.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

