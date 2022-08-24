SVB Leerink Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $259.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

