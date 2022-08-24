Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 74,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,051,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

