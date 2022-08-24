SunContract (SNC) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $219,344.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00076644 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

