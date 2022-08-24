Sumokoin Market Cap Reaches $857,910.97 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $857,910.97 and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00706497 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,996,121 coins and its circulating supply is 47,296,121 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

