Suku Price Reaches $0.0815 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Suku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $6.66 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

Suku Coin Profile

Suku is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,387,874 coins. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

