Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading Down 3%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.16. 122,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 38,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.