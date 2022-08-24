StockNews.com Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.17.

NYSE AAP opened at $199.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

