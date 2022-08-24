StockNews.com Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

