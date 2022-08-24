StockNews.com Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.