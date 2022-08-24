StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.96 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

