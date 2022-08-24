StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.