StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StealthGas Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

