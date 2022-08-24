Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

