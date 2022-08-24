srnArt Gallery (SACT) Market Cap Hits $54,154.59

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $54,154.59 and approximately $212.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Coin Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
