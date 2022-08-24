SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 2.5%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 42,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

SRG Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$88.65 million and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

