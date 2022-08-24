SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.73. 162,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,250. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.03 and a 200-day moving average of $330.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

