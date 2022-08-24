SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,888 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for approximately 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 34,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

