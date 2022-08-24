SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $62.78 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,140,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,783,000. Vale makes up about 4.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.06% of Vale at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 889,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,994,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

