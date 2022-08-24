SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $336,000 Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 143,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,745. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

