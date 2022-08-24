SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $26.11 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 525,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 352,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,594,536. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

