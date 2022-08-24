SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $3.71 Million in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.06% of Azul as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Azul Stock Up 5.4 %

Azul Profile

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 54,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.