SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 245,540 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 245,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

HAL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 331,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.