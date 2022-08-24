SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $54,697,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 33,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.