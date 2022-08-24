Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down to $31.53

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $30.22. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 1,793 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

