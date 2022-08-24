Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Down 8.5%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.84. 1,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $946.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

