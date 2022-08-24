Spores Network Market Capitalization Tops $491,585.18 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $491,585.18 and $94,145.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.