Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Increased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 4.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Up 2.5 %

Splunk stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. 75,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

