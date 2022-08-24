Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.