SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.02. SPI Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 45,402 shares traded.

SPI Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of SPI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

