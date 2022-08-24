Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $171,332.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
