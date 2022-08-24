SparkPoint Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $332,625.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

