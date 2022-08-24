Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
