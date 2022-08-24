S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $372.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.96 and its 200-day moving average is $369.70. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

