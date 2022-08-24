Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 390414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$58.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

