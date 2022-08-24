SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Down 0.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.51. 10,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.
