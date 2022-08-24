SOMESING (SSX) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and $1.75 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769463 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,663,761,477 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

