Solrise Finance Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $429,672.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
