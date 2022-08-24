Solrise Finance Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $429,672.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

