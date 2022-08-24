Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Up 13.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 28,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,456,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,435,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at $17,270,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 995,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,985. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 764,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

