Solanium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.87 million and $1.05 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

