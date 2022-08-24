Solanium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.87 million and $1.05 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00771557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016522 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.