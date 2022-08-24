Solana Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.74 or 0.00165108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $12.48 billion and approximately $906.19 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,250,889 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.