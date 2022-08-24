Solana Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.74 or 0.00165108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $12.48 billion and approximately $906.19 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,250,889 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
