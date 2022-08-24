SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a CHF 18 target price on the stock.
SoftwareONE Stock Down 6.3 %
SWONF stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.
About SoftwareONE
