SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a CHF 18 target price on the stock.

SoftwareONE Stock Down 6.3 %

SWONF stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

