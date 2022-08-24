SmartPad (PAD) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
About SmartPad
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
Buying and Selling SmartPad
Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.