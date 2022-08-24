SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.