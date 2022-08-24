SmartCash Market Cap Achieves $781,683.46 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $781,683.46 and approximately $14,057.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.76 or 0.07632887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00156462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00263936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00715901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00628539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

