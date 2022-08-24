Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 3%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 26,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 120,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Smart Share Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Smart Share Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned 0.63% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

