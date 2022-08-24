Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 38.9% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $85.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

